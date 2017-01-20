PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch CBSN LIVE Coverage Of Inauguration | See Friday's CBS4 TV Schedule

Latest Forecast: Some Light Rain And Snow Today, Don’t Expect Much!

January 20, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper level weather system moving over Colorado Friday will bring periods of light snow to the mountains along with a few light rain and snow showers to Denver and the Front Range.

Most of the snow around the metro area on Friday will be in Douglas and Elbert Counties where up to 1″ of accumulation is possible around Castle Rock, Kiowa, Franktown, and Elizabeth. Elsewhere accumulation should be 1/2″ or less. And some neighborhoods will stay completely dry.

Snow in the mountains on Friday will be limited east of Vail Pass. The mountains of Summit County, the Winter Park area, and higher terrain surrounding Steamboat Springs should see less than 4 inches through Friday night.

Meanwhile the mountains west of Vail Pass are under a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday morning for 8-14″ around Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Telluride. The eastern San Juan mountains including Silverton and Wolf Creek Pass could see up to 20″. Lower elevations in southwest Colorado including Cortez, Durango, and Pagosa Springs will see 5-10″.

Denver and the Front Range will be dry but cool through the weekend with highs in the 40s.

More changes are expected next week with a storm arriving Monday into Tuesday that promises more snow in the mountains. The metro area may also see some snow Monday night into Tuesday but at this time we expect accumulation to be limited.

5day Latest Forecast: Some Light Rain And Snow Today, Dont Expect Much!

snowpack Latest Forecast: Some Light Rain And Snow Today, Dont Expect Much!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia