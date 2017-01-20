Latest Forecast: Some Light Rain And Snow Today, Don’t Expect Much!

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper level weather system moving over Colorado Friday will bring periods of light snow to the mountains along with a few light rain and snow showers to Denver and the Front Range.

Most of the snow around the metro area on Friday will be in Douglas and Elbert Counties where up to 1″ of accumulation is possible around Castle Rock, Kiowa, Franktown, and Elizabeth. Elsewhere accumulation should be 1/2″ or less. And some neighborhoods will stay completely dry.

Snow in the mountains on Friday will be limited east of Vail Pass. The mountains of Summit County, the Winter Park area, and higher terrain surrounding Steamboat Springs should see less than 4 inches through Friday night.

Meanwhile the mountains west of Vail Pass are under a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday morning for 8-14″ around Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Telluride. The eastern San Juan mountains including Silverton and Wolf Creek Pass could see up to 20″. Lower elevations in southwest Colorado including Cortez, Durango, and Pagosa Springs will see 5-10″.

Denver and the Front Range will be dry but cool through the weekend with highs in the 40s.

More changes are expected next week with a storm arriving Monday into Tuesday that promises more snow in the mountains. The metro area may also see some snow Monday night into Tuesday but at this time we expect accumulation to be limited.

