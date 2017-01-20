PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch CBSN Coverage Of Inauguration | See CBS4 TV Schedule | Follow Live

High Tea Tradition With Grand Champion Steer Continues

January 20, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Brown Palace Hotel, Grand Champion Steer, National Western Stock Show

DENVER (CBS4)– The tradition of high tea with the Grand Champion Steer at the Brown Palace continued on Friday.

The steer, named FU, is the National Western Stock Show Grand Champion. This is the 72nd year the Brown Palace has hosted the event where the prized bull is featured in the middle of the formal dining room.

Fu was raised by 12-year-old Lillie Skiles of Dalhart, Texas.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Skiles plans to use the money from her win to buy more cattle.

Fu was featured in a pen with the Reserve Grand Champion Market steer.

Tea with the steer raises money for “There with Care” which supports families facing a medical crisis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia