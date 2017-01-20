High Tea Tradition With Grand Champion Steer Continues

DENVER (CBS4)– The tradition of high tea with the Grand Champion Steer at the Brown Palace continued on Friday.

The steer, named FU, is the National Western Stock Show Grand Champion. This is the 72nd year the Brown Palace has hosted the event where the prized bull is featured in the middle of the formal dining room.

Fu was raised by 12-year-old Lillie Skiles of Dalhart, Texas.

Skiles plans to use the money from her win to buy more cattle.

Fu was featured in a pen with the Reserve Grand Champion Market steer.

Tea with the steer raises money for “There with Care” which supports families facing a medical crisis.