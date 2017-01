WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A natural gas leak in Weld County prompted a reverse 911 call and an evacuation order on Friday afternoon.

The natural gas leak was reported just after 3:30 p.m. between Weld County Roads 18 and 20 at Weld County Road 41.

Crews from Hudson Fire Department were the initial responding agency.

A reverse 911 call went out to all residents within a one-mile radius ordering evacuations.

No injuries were reported.

What caused the natural gas leak is being investigated.