Confrontations Break Out Between Trump Supporters, Protesters In Denver

January 20, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police, Donald Trump, Flag Burning

DENVER (CBS4) – Tension was in the air on Friday in Denver when a group of protesters who marched through downtown to the state Capitol came face to face with Donald Trump supporters.

The events took place while the inauguration of the new president was taking place in Washington Friday morning.

Trump supporters were handing out small, handheld American flags to people. One of the 200 or 300 protesters who were marching took one of the flags and burned it.

Yelling between the groups ensued at Broadway and Colfax Avenue and at one point it seemed like it might escalate to violence.

A large police presence was around, and the situation settled down quickly. Police haven’t said so far if anyone was arrested.

Trump wrote in a Tweet after November’s election that flag burners should be face unspecified “consequences,” such as jail or a loss of citizenship.

