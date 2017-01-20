Colorado Brings In D.J. Eliot As Defensive Coordinator

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes have brought in D.J. Eliot to serve as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The school announced his three-year deal Thursday, which is pending approval by the board of regents.

Eliot steps in for Jim Leavitt after he left for a similar job at Oregon. The 40-year-old Eliot was the defensive coordinator at Kentucky for the last four seasons, helping the Wildcats to the TaxSlayer Bowl last season.

The Buffaloes’ defense allowed 21.7 points a game as they captured the Pac-12 South and went to their first bowl game since 2007. Coach Mike MacIntyre says Eliot is “one of the great, young defensive minds in the game of college football today.”

Eliot also was a defensive ends coach at Florida State.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)