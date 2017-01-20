Clinton At Inaugural To ‘Honor Our Democracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hillary Clinton says she’s attending Donald Trump’s inauguration to “honor our democracy.”
Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.
Here’s what Clinton is saying: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”
