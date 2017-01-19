What The Trump Presidency Could Look Like For Colorado

The following is a transcript of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd‘s Reality Check examining what the presidency of Donald Trump could mean for Colorado. (The italicized text represents comments by Trump made both while he was campaigning and after he became president-elect.)

(CBS4) – I think you will be liking some of the things we will be putting forward in the not too distant future. Do you know what I mean?

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at some colossal changes when he takes office. And in Colorado, it will mean winners and losers.

Here’s what you need to know.

Block funding for sanctuary cities. No more funding, we block the funding.

Sanctuary cities like Boulder will be losers.

Trump says he’ll withhold federal funding from cities that don’t enforce federal immigration laws, but he has backpedaled on his campaign promise of deporting everyone here illegally.

I’m asking for your vote so we can repeal and replace Obamacare.

Obamacare beneficiaries lose, too.

Trump says he’ll keep parts of the law, including a provision prohibiting insurers from discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions and a policy allowing those under age 26 to stay on their parents plan. but, he’s said little else.

A new ad claims Republicans have a replacement plan. But we haven’t seen it yet.

I will cancel job killing restrictions on the production of American energy, including shale energy and clean coal.

Environmentalists could also lose. While Trump has waffled on whether climate change is a hoax, he has promised to reverse the president’s executive order on clean air rules.

The oil, gas and coal industries are winners.

In addition to rolling back regulations, Trump has promised to open up more federal lands in Colorado to drilling and mining.

Our infastructure is crumbling.

The construction industry…

We’re going to rebuild our badly depleted military.

and defense industry…

Are possible winners.

Colorado is home to some of the country’s largest defense contractors. But Congress, not the president, controls the purse strings.

A possible loser: Colorado’s pot industry.

Trump’s attorney general nominee hasn’t ruled out prosecuting, but Trump himself has indicated it’s a state rights issue.

We will provide school choice.

Charter schools here could win, too.

Trump’s education nominee Betsy DeVos is a strong advocate for charter schools.

A lot is at stake in Colorado if the president-elect makes the changes he has promised.

Oh, we’re going to change that so fast your heads are going to spin.

Making changes quickly and easily in Washington? Now, that would be a change.