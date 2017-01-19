PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch Shaun Boyd's Reality Check on CBS4 News at 10 p.m. previewing Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday ... CBSN LIVE Coverage Of Inauguration Eve/Concert | Friday CBS4 TV Schedule

State Lawmakers To Introduce Bill To Extend Bar Hours

January 19, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Bar Hours, State Capitol, Steve Lebsock

DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would allow bars in Colorado to stay open past 2 a.m. or even 24 hours.

Currently it’s against state law to serve alcohol between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

A proposed bill would allow cities and counties decide how late bars and restaurants can serve drinks.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“The State of Colorado tells local governments when to close down a business and to me that’s ridiculous,” said Rep. Steve Lebsock, a Democrat representing Thornton. “The best decisions are made locally. Not at the state level.”

Supporters claim the change will help public safety.

“At 2 o’clock in the morning, everything gets dumped out onto the street at once,” said Frank Schultz with the Tavern League of Colorado. “Because cabs, Ubers, they would be available because the close time would be spread out.”

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Two years ago a similar bill failed in the state Legislature.

Opponents disagree and worry that the later alcohol is served, the more likely people will be to drive while under the influence.

“When you possibly have people, late at night, after they’ve been drinking, trying to bar hop, trying to find one last drink, potentially making the bad choice to drive drunk,“ said Mothers Against Drunk Driving spokesman Fran Lanzer. “We don’t want to see our state incentivizing drunk driving.”

(credit: Thinkstock.com)

(credit: Thinkstock.com)

Supporters argue the current law also puts Colorado at a disadvantage with states like Nevada when it comes to attracting conventions and other businesses. So far the Restaurant Association and chiefs of police have not taken a position on the bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia