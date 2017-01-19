State Lawmakers To Introduce Bill To Extend Bar Hours

DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would allow bars in Colorado to stay open past 2 a.m. or even 24 hours.

Currently it’s against state law to serve alcohol between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

A proposed bill would allow cities and counties decide how late bars and restaurants can serve drinks.

“The State of Colorado tells local governments when to close down a business and to me that’s ridiculous,” said Rep. Steve Lebsock, a Democrat representing Thornton. “The best decisions are made locally. Not at the state level.”

Supporters claim the change will help public safety.

“At 2 o’clock in the morning, everything gets dumped out onto the street at once,” said Frank Schultz with the Tavern League of Colorado. “Because cabs, Ubers, they would be available because the close time would be spread out.”

Two years ago a similar bill failed in the state Legislature.

Opponents disagree and worry that the later alcohol is served, the more likely people will be to drive while under the influence.

“When you possibly have people, late at night, after they’ve been drinking, trying to bar hop, trying to find one last drink, potentially making the bad choice to drive drunk,“ said Mothers Against Drunk Driving spokesman Fran Lanzer. “We don’t want to see our state incentivizing drunk driving.”

Supporters argue the current law also puts Colorado at a disadvantage with states like Nevada when it comes to attracting conventions and other businesses. So far the Restaurant Association and chiefs of police have not taken a position on the bill.