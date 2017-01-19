School: Teachers Face Discipline If They Join Trump Protest

January 19, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence school district says teachers will face disciplinary action if they participate in a planned student walkout at city high schools Friday in protest of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Providence Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hart says that if staff members walk out, the district would follow a “progressive disciplinary process.” That process would include an investigation, a hearing and an outcome.

High school students plan to walk out of class at 11 a.m. They will meet at the State House for a speaking program.

Organizers of the student action tell WPRI-TV they need to stand up as students and show their opinion.

Superintendent Christopher Maher sent parents automated phone calls Tuesday evening that urged them to tell their children to abstain from the protest and stay in school.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia