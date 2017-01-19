School: Teachers Face Discipline If They Join Trump Protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence school district says teachers will face disciplinary action if they participate in a planned student walkout at city high schools Friday in protest of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Providence Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hart says that if staff members walk out, the district would follow a “progressive disciplinary process.” That process would include an investigation, a hearing and an outcome.

High school students plan to walk out of class at 11 a.m. They will meet at the State House for a speaking program.

Organizers of the student action tell WPRI-TV they need to stand up as students and show their opinion.

Superintendent Christopher Maher sent parents automated phone calls Tuesday evening that urged them to tell their children to abstain from the protest and stay in school.

