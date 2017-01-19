Police: Colorado Springs Homeowner Shoots, Kills Intruder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a homeowner reportedly shot and killed an intruder.

The victim, a transient, has not been identified.

Lt. Howard Black says at least one shot was fired during the confrontation just before 7 a.m. in a residence in the downtown area.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting might fall under Colorado’s so-called “make my day” law under which homeowners cannot be held legally or civilly liable for using force against an intruder.

The name of the homeowner has not been released. Black says no arrests have been made.

The Gazette reports El Paso County records indicate the older house where the shooting took place has been broken up into apartments.

