Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Extradited To U.S.

January 19, 2017 4:39 PM

MEXICO CITY (CBS4) – Mexico’s most notorious drug kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was extradited to the United States Thursday to face several drug charges, including drug trafficking.

CBS News reports several senior U.S. officials confirmed the move.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of Guzman in Cuidad Juarez, just across the border from El Paso, Texas, and put him on a plane bound for New York.

Guzman faces charges in several different U.S. jurisdictions, including in New York. It is likely that he will face trial in Brooklyn, but that has not been publically reported by the Department of Justice.

“The government of the Republic announces that today the Fifth Appellate Criminal Court in Mexico City ruled to deny the protection of the Federal Justice system to Joaquín Guzmán Loera against the agreements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 20, 2016 which permitted his extradition to the United States of America in order to be tried for various crimes, after finding that those agreements complied with constitutional requirements, the requirements of bilateral treaties and other legal rulings that are in effect and that his human rights were not and have not been violated by these proceedings,” the Mexican government said.

The leader of the Sinaloa cartel twice escaped from maximum-security prisons in Mexico, most recently in 2015. He was found in January and was until Thursday imprisoned in the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua.

