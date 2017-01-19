Man Charged With Arson In Fire Started With Molotov Cocktail

DENVER (CBS4)– The person arrested after shots were fired at a burning home in Denver earlier this month has been charged.

Firefighters rushed to the burning home located at 672 S. Irving Street on Jan. 8.

Fire crews waited for police to arrive after reports of gunshots.

Martin Schenck has been charged with two counts of use of explosive or incendiary device, one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, four counts of possession of explosive or incendiary device and eight counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police say he started the house fire with a Molotov cocktail. Officers found four weapons and six additional Molotov cocktails in the home.

Schenck remains in custody on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Denver County Court on Jan. 20.