Man Charged With Arson In Fire Started With Molotov Cocktail

January 19, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Denver Fire Department, Denver Police, Irving Street, Martin Schenck, South Irving Street

DENVER (CBS4)– The person arrested after shots were fired at a burning home in Denver earlier this month has been charged.

Firefighters rushed to the burning home located at 672 S. Irving Street on Jan. 8.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Fire crews waited for police to arrive after reports of gunshots.

Martin Schenck has been charged with two counts of use of explosive or incendiary device, one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, four counts of possession of explosive or incendiary device and eight counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police say he started the house fire with a Molotov cocktail. Officers found four weapons and six additional Molotov cocktails in the home.

Schenck remains in custody on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Denver County Court on Jan. 20.

