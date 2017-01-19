Fresno State Sets Season-High For 3s, Beats Colorado State 78-57

January 19, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State, Fresno State, rams

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deshon Taylor hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help lead Fresno State to a 78-57 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night.

Jaron Hopkins finished with 18 points and added seven assists and six rebounds for Fresno State (12-7, 4-3 Mountain West), which has won 11 straight at home against Mountain West teams.

The Bulldogs shot 44.4 percent from the floor and hit a season-high 11 3-pointers, including five from Jahmel Taylor who finished with 15 points.

Fresno State started to pull away over last 10 minutes of the first half and led 37-25 at the break. The Bulldogs are 41-3 over their last 44 when leading at the half. A Bryson Williams dunk followed by a Karachi Edo free throw pushed the Fresno State lead to 20, 61-41, and the Bulldogs cruised from there.

Emmanuel Omogbo scored 14 points to lead Colorado State (11-8, 3-3).

