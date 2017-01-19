Feds OK More Coal Extraction At Northwest Colorado Mine

January 19, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Coal Mine, Colowyo Coal Company, Sage Grouse, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association

DENVER (AP) — Federal regulators say operations can continue at a northwest Colorado coal mine under a plan that calls for the company to donate land for the greater sage grouse.

Lee Boughey, a spokesman for the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, said Wednesday that the Interior Department is allowing the Colowyo Coal Company to continue working reserves in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties first leased from the Bureau of Land Management in 1982.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Colowyo Coal is a subsidiary of Tri-State, which supplies dozens of electric cooperatives and public power districts in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The Colowyo Mine (credit: CBS)

The Colowyo Mine (credit: CBS)

As part of the approved plan, Tri-State donated to Colorado 4,543 acres as habitat for the ground-dwelling bird whose numbers are declining. Boughey says the federal government’s approval preserves more than 200 mining jobs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia