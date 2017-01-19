PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch a Reality Check on CBS4 News at 10 p.m. examining what the Trump presidency could mean for Colorado ... CBSN LIVE Coverage Of Inauguration Eve | Friday's CBS4 TV Schedule

2016 Ends As 5th Warmest In Colorado, But Warmest On Record For Earth

January 19, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Climate Center, Global Warming, Meteorologist Chris Spears, Warmest Year On Record

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The good folks at the Colorado Climate Center have been busy crunching numbers since the first of the year, and they’ve determined that 2016 was the 5th warmest on record for the state.

Colorado’s average temperature for 2016 was 47.3°F which is 2.7°F above average. Only the years of 1934, 1954, 2012 and 2015 have been warmer.

(credit: Colorado Climate Center)

(credit: Colorado Climate Center)

For the United States, 2016 was the second warmest year on record.

Globally, it was the warmest year since modern records began in 1880, according to data from NASA and NOAA. Earth’s temperature in 2016 was 1.78°F warmer than average.

It’s the third year in a row that Earth has set a new record high.

For more information about how scientists determine global average temperature click here.

Global temperature anomalies averaged from 2012 through 2016 in degrees Celsius. Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio. Data provided by Robert B. Schmunk (NASA/GSFC GISS).

Global temperature anomalies averaged from 2012 through 2016 in degrees Celsius. Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio. Data provided by Robert B. Schmunk (NASA/GSFC GISS).

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia