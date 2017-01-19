2016 Ends As 5th Warmest In Colorado, But Warmest On Record For Earth

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The good folks at the Colorado Climate Center have been busy crunching numbers since the first of the year, and they’ve determined that 2016 was the 5th warmest on record for the state.

Colorado’s average temperature for 2016 was 47.3°F which is 2.7°F above average. Only the years of 1934, 1954, 2012 and 2015 have been warmer.

For the United States, 2016 was the second warmest year on record.

Globally, it was the warmest year since modern records began in 1880, according to data from NASA and NOAA. Earth’s temperature in 2016 was 1.78°F warmer than average.

It’s the third year in a row that Earth has set a new record high.

