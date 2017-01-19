2 Found Dead Inside Car Pulled From Creek Identified

January 19, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Bear Creek, Corry Danks, Evergreen, Highway 74, Jefferson County, Kira Blaugher-Wyszomirski, Kittredge, Morrison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The two people who were found dead inside a car pulled from Bear Creek on Wednesday have been identified.

The Jefferson County coroner told CBS4 the driver has been identified as Corry Danks, 26, from Conifer. The female passenger has been identified as Kira Blaugher-Wyszomirski, 20, from Evergreen. Autopsies will be conducted on Thursday to determine cause of death.

car in bear creek 6map 2 Found Dead Inside Car Pulled From Creek Identified

The discovery was made about 8 a.m. Wednesday off Highway 74 near Kittredge when Evergreen Fire Rescue crews responded and pulled the 2015 Volkswagen from the water.

Copter4 flew over the area where the vehicle was pulled from the creek.

It is unclear the time the crash occurred but officers at the scene told CBS4 that ice had formed around the car, indicating that the crash happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The car was found upside down in the creek. Two deceased adults, identified as Danks and Blaugher-Wyszomirski, were inside the vehicle when it was pulled from the creek.

The investigation into what happened leading up to the crash continues.

Neighbors say at least half a dozen cars have crashed along the same stretch of highway between Evergreen and Morrison, with the most recent wreck just a few months ago.

