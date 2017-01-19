1 Rescued From Burning Home

DENVER (CBS4)– One person was rescued from a burning home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the house fire in the 3200 block of West Colorado Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Denver Fire Department operations chief told CBS4 that the fire likely started inside the home in a corner where there was a pine tree.

A CO detector went off in the home and the alarm company called the home and alerted the woman who lived inside. She called 911 and got out of the home.

The man who was unable to escape the fire by himself was apparently sleeping. Firefighters were able to wake up the man and get him out of the home. He was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.