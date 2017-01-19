1 Rescued From Burning Home

January 19, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Denver Fire Department

DENVER (CBS4)– One person was rescued from a burning home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the house fire in the 3200 block of West Colorado Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Fire Department operations chief told CBS4 that the fire likely started inside the home in a corner where there was a pine tree.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A CO detector went off in the home and the alarm company called the home and alerted the woman who lived inside. She called 911 and got out of the home.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The man who was unable to escape the fire by himself was apparently sleeping. Firefighters were able to wake up the man and get him out of the home. He was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia