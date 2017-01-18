United Passenger Arrested For Writing Note About Bomb On Plane

January 18, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Cameron E. Korth, Cameron Korth, Denver International Airport, DIA, FBI, United Airlines

DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI arrested Cameron E. Korth on Monday for allegedly writing a note about a bomb on board a United Airlines plane.

United flight 231 was en route from San Diego to Denver International Airport when Korth, 20, allegedly found the note in the bathroom.

The note stated there was a bomb on the plane and the flight crew should not attempt to land the aircraft.

Korth shared the note with the flight crew who notified authorities at DIA, including the FBI.

When the plane landed it was parked on an isolated runway and passengers were evacuated onto waiting buses. The plane was investigated by the Denver Police Department explosive detection K-9 officers. No explosives were found. No one was injured.

Korth was asked to write an account of what happened and the FBI determined there were similarities between his handwriting and the note in question.

Eventually agents and officers determined that Korth wrote the note in his seat on paper he found jammed in the seat. He then took the note to one of the bathrooms and placed the note in the toilet seat cover dispenser and then pointed out the note to one of the flight attendants.

Korth was arrested on charges of maliciously conveying false information. That carries a penalty of not more than 10 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Korth was scheduled to appear before a federal judge Wednesday at 2 p.m.

