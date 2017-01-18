Trial Underway For Man Accused Of Killing Teens, Fleeing To Colorado

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The trial of a 22-year-old man accused of killing two teens over a drug debt is underway.

Attorneys made opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Ricardo Martinez, who is accused of killing 18-year-old Venancio Cisneros and Cisneros’ 13-year-old girlfriend Anamarie Ojeda in 2014.

The victims’ bodies were found Oct. 25, 2014 in a car parking on a residential road off State Route 14, south of Santa Fe. The girl had been shot once and Cisneros had been shot three times in the head.

Martinez’s attorneys argue their client had nothing to do with the killings and only fled from Santa Fe to Colorado after being named a suspect in order to wait for things to calm down.

Martinez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence.

