Stolen Puppy Recovered By Police 2 Weeks After Theft

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The puppy stolen from a pet store in Centennial has been found. Lakewood police recovered the stolen Papillon puppy when officers were called to investigate a shoplifting incident.

Officers were called to a Kohl’s department store on Tuesday on reports of a shoplifting. When officers arrived, they found one of the two suspects had a dog that a store employee recognized as being similar to the puppy stolen from Perfect Pets on Jan. 3.

A scan of the dog’s microchip confirmed it was the stolen dog.

Officers arrested both suspects on charges related to shoplifting and a stolen vehicle.

The puppy was returned to the pet store owner.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, investigators still have more work to do before arrests can be made for the puppy theft. Deputies want to thank the Lakewood Police Department for their work in helping recover the stolen puppy.