Owner Of ‘Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs’ Tells Cancer ‘Bite Me’

January 18, 2017 4:02 PM
By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who brought East Coast hot dogs to East Colfax Avenue in Denver is battling kidney cancer. But he’s not doing it alone.

Steve Ballas, owner of Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs, has gotten overwhelming support from friends and customers.

“This past year, 2016, goodbye ’16,'” Ballas said.

Steve Ballas is interviewed by CBS4's Kathy Walsh (credit: CBS)

That’s because in 2016, he had back surgery, his thyroid removed and was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma.

CBS4 met Ballas at chemotherapy at the University of Colorado Hospital. Kidney surgery is scheduled for Valentine’s Day. That’s the day, 37 years ago, when Ballas asked his now wife, Linda, to marry him.

Linda and Steve Ballas (credit: CBS)

“For us, that’s now starting our life over again without cancer,” said Ballas.

Ballas gets his positive outlook from people and their countless calls, prayers and notes.

(credit: CBS)

“I wish you an easy fight and speedy recovery,” was one sentiment.

“Sorry to hear, but I hope this is all behind you,” wrote a longtime customer.

And Ballas got an offer written on a napkin, “Happy to donate blood for Steve’s February surgery.”

Steve's Snappin' Dogs on East Colfax Avenue in Denver (credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Ballas’ 20-year restaurant manager, Smiley Caballos, has been keeping the grill sizzling.

“‘Everybody loves you, Stevie, you know that,'” said Caballos.

Ballas is fueled by his friends. They even modified his Snappin’ Dogs’ slogan “Bite Me.” There are t-shirts that read, “Hey Cancer, Bite Me,” on the back.

(credit: CBS)

Ballas has a message for anybody who knows somebody with cancer.

“Talk to them, send them cards, anything you can do, but don’t be afraid to call them,” he said.

Steve Ballas (credit: CBS)

The hot dog king has learned encouragement feeds the soul. And Ballas doesn’t want friends and customers to worry. He said he’s not going anywhere because he’s got a lot of people in Colorado who still haven’t had a Snappin’ Dog.

LINK: Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

