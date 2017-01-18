Sentencing In Pot Money Laundering Case, Possible Colombia Connection

January 18, 2017 5:13 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– A federal judge sentenced a convicted drug offender with alleged ties to Colombia to 45 days in prison on Wednesday.

Gerardo Uribe was sentenced in federal court after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor marijuana possession charges last year.

This guilty plea comes after a series of highly-publicized raids in November 2013 where cash and marijuana were confiscated.

Three other people were charged in connection to the drug and money laundering case.

Luis Uribe pleaded guilty to two counts of marijuana possession in Denver Federal Court. He was one of four charged originally in a case in which involved allegations of bringing in money from Colombia to purchase a marijuana grow facility.

Previously, Uribe’s brother, Gerardo Uribe, was sentenced to 90 days in prison plus probation after pleading guilty to marijuana possession charges. Hector Diaz of Colombia was sentenced to time served. Diaz had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

In 2013, federal agents aided by Denver police raided numerous marijuana dispensaries and grow houses. Marijuana plants, cash and records were seized. Denver attorney David Furtado, the fourth suspect in the case, had been stopped with nearly $500,000 cash in his car. He has since forfeited the money and his attorney requested the charges be dropped.

