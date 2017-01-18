Outreach Court Brings Legal Services To Homeless

January 18, 2017
DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new plan to better help the homeless in Denver.

The program called Denver Outreach Court brings court services to the homeless at the Denver Rescue Mission rather than making them seek out the court services they need.

“Denver Outreach Court is designed to increase stabilization and reduce future interactions with the justice system for individuals experiencing homelessness or receiving homeless or transitional services,” Mayor Michael Hancock’s office said in a statement. “The court helps individuals take action on municipal level citations or warrants and provides direct access to mental health services and enrollment in Medicaid.”

Outreach Court began on Dec. 7 and runs every other Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“Through this coordinated effort, we are providing a path for our most vulnerable residents to access the right services and get a fresh start,” Hancock said. “Diversion from the penal system is one of a number of strategies we are employing to address the barriers people experiencing homelessness are facing and tackle them head on with new solutions.”

More than 148 cases have been heard so far since Outreach Court began.

