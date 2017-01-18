New Series Of Snowstorms Getting Set To Hit Colorado’s High Country

January 18, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Snow, Meteorologist Chris Spears

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a brief break from days of heavy mountain snow there’s more in the forecast starting Wednesday.

A series of storms lined up over the Pacific Ocean will move along the jet stream over the next week and each one will bring snow.

The snow will fall on top of near historic snowfall which buried some communities with 5 to 10 feet of snow during the first 10 days of January.

Colorado already has 80% of its annual snowpack on the ground with half of the snow accumulation season to go, including two months that are historically on the snowy side.

FCM

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

