Man Who Ran From Police, Started Fire Sentenced

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The man convicted of setting an apartment on fire during a police chase where two officers were injured was sentenced on Tuesday.

Brandon Besson was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder, assault on a police officer, burglary and arson.

Besson, 28, ran away from police during a traffic stop at 14th and Lamar and then tried to hide in a four-plex in Lakewood in April of last year. Police say he set the building on fire before he was arrested about a block away.

No one inside the four-plex was hurt but seven people were displaced by the fire. Two officers were injured in the pursuit and arrest.