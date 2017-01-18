Man Attacks Woman On Bus

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes a man wanted for attacking a woman on an RTD bus last month.

The bus was stopped at 5th Avenue and Federal Boulevard when the man attacked the woman.

Police describe the suspect as a heavyset, Hispanic male, 5-foot-10, wearing a construction vest.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.