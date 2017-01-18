Lawmakers Wary Of Request To Raise Colorado Pot Sales Tax

January 18, 2017 11:32 AM
DENVER (AP) — Some Colorado lawmakers are skeptical of a request by the governor to raise pot sales taxes to help raise money for public schools.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration says the measure can help fill an anticipated $106 million deficit in K-12 funding in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Some lawmakers said Wednesday they worry that raising a special sales tax on recreational pot could drive sales into the black market.

Others say the state must find a way to permanently fund public schools from the state’s general fund.

The deficit stems from a constitutional amendment that will reduce residential property taxes that fund education — even as Colorado housing values skyrocket.

