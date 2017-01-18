Latest Forecast: More Melting Snow Today And Tomorrow, Cooler Starting Friday

January 18, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday was 10° warmer than Monday and today will be 10° warmer than yesterday. So we can certainly say a warming trend is underway. A lot of the remaining snow on the ground around the metro area will melt before our next cold front arrives on Friday.

The front coming for the end of the week is relatively weak and will only drop temperatures in the 40s for Friday and the weekend. But it will bring up to 6 inches of snow to the mountains and could even a cause a few light snow showers in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas Friday morning. Any accumulation along the Front Range will be very minor.

Sunny, dry, and cool weather will prevail for Saturday and Sunday at lower elevations. In the mountains, a chance for snow will continue through at least Saturday night.

Our attention then turns to another Pacific storm system that will move into Colorado Monday and Tuesday next week. At this time it looks very likely that we’ll see widespread snowfall including for Denver and the entire Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains. Snowfall forecast data for the metro area shows at least 6-8″ by late Tuesday. And some models are suggesting we could see up to a foot. We’ll keep you posted!

5day Latest Forecast: More Melting Snow Today And Tomorrow, Cooler Starting Friday

snowpack Latest Forecast: More Melting Snow Today And Tomorrow, Cooler Starting Friday

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia