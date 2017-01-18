Latest Forecast: More Melting Snow Today And Tomorrow, Cooler Starting Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday was 10° warmer than Monday and today will be 10° warmer than yesterday. So we can certainly say a warming trend is underway. A lot of the remaining snow on the ground around the metro area will melt before our next cold front arrives on Friday.

The front coming for the end of the week is relatively weak and will only drop temperatures in the 40s for Friday and the weekend. But it will bring up to 6 inches of snow to the mountains and could even a cause a few light snow showers in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas Friday morning. Any accumulation along the Front Range will be very minor.

Sunny, dry, and cool weather will prevail for Saturday and Sunday at lower elevations. In the mountains, a chance for snow will continue through at least Saturday night.

Our attention then turns to another Pacific storm system that will move into Colorado Monday and Tuesday next week. At this time it looks very likely that we’ll see widespread snowfall including for Denver and the entire Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains. Snowfall forecast data for the metro area shows at least 6-8″ by late Tuesday. And some models are suggesting we could see up to a foot. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.