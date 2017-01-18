Failure To Use Bear-Resistant Trash Bins Fines Lowered

January 18, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Bear-Proof Trash Cans, Bear-Resistant Trash Containers, Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder City Council members voted to lower the fine for first-time violators who don’t use bear-resistant trash bins.

Bears are a common sight in the neighborhoods in west Boulder. That was part of the decision behind the city requirement that residents use bear-proof trash bins starting in 2014.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Some people violated the rule and city leaders decided to implement fines for those who did not follow the requirement.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The City of Boulder issued 800 fines between June and December 2016. First-time offenders faced a $250 fine. That fine increased to $500 for a second violation and it could cost $1,000 for every subsequent violation.

The city council voted to lower the fine to $100 on Tuesday night.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia