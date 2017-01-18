Failure To Use Bear-Resistant Trash Bins Fines Lowered

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder City Council members voted to lower the fine for first-time violators who don’t use bear-resistant trash bins.

Bears are a common sight in the neighborhoods in west Boulder. That was part of the decision behind the city requirement that residents use bear-proof trash bins starting in 2014.

Some people violated the rule and city leaders decided to implement fines for those who did not follow the requirement.

The City of Boulder issued 800 fines between June and December 2016. First-time offenders faced a $250 fine. That fine increased to $500 for a second violation and it could cost $1,000 for every subsequent violation.

The city council voted to lower the fine to $100 on Tuesday night.