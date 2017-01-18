Chris Young And Cassadee Pope Blown Away By GRAMMY Nomination

January 18, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

Beyoncé’s country-infused song “Daddy Lessons” may not have impressed the GRAMMY’s country music committee, but this year’s nominees did include several rising artists alongside more established names.

Related: Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’ Rejected for Country GRAMMY: Report

Cassadee Pope and Chris Young were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Think of You,” and they’re both bowled over by the accolade. “I am so honored by this morning’s news,” Young said. “Cassadee and I have had such a great time together with this song at radio and on tour. Having it not only go No. 1 but also be nominated for a Grammy is really incredible!”

Visit Radio.com to read the full story!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia