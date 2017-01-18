Chris Young And Cassadee Pope Blown Away By GRAMMY Nomination

Beyoncé’s country-infused song “Daddy Lessons” may not have impressed the GRAMMY’s country music committee, but this year’s nominees did include several rising artists alongside more established names.

Cassadee Pope and Chris Young were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Think of You,” and they’re both bowled over by the accolade. “I am so honored by this morning’s news,” Young said. “Cassadee and I have had such a great time together with this song at radio and on tour. Having it not only go No. 1 but also be nominated for a Grammy is really incredible!”

