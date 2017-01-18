Child Abuse Hotline Expanded To Help More Kids

January 18, 2017 4:42 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is being expanded to help more children who may be in danger.

The hotline is in its third year of operation. In the past year, calls received from community members versus mandatory reporters made up 40 percent of the total number of calls. That’s up 24 percent from 2015.

A new feature allows concerned people to report child sex trafficking to the hotline thanks to the passage of a bill in the state Legislature. HB 16-1224 expanded Colorado’s statutory definition of child abuse or neglect to include any case in which a child is subjected to human trafficking for sexual servitude.

The child abuse hotline was created to streamline the way child abuse is reported. No matter where a person is the number is always the same — 1-844-CO-4-KIDS. Aside from the easy-to-remember number there is a person waiting to answer calls 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — and they don’t have to know for certain abuse is going on. The reporter can simply call to report suspicions and let the trained staff take it from there

