Broncos Emmanuel Sanders Named To 2017 Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Sanders replaces Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is unable to participate due to an injury.

This is Sanders’ second Pro Bowl since being signed by Denver as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

He will join cornerback Chris Harris Jr., linebacker Von Miller, safety Darian Stewart and cornerback Aqib Talib in the NFL’s annual All-Star Game. The game is Sunday, Jan. 29, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Additional Information from Denver Broncos:

In 2016, Sanders became one of eight active NFL players with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2014-16), totaling 79 catches for 1,032 yards (13.1 avg.) with five touchdowns. He finished the season with three 100-yard contests, including a season-best 162-yard output (7 rec., 1 TD) against Kansas City.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft, Sanders has totaled 256 receptions for 3,571 yards (13.9 avg.), 34 catches of 25-plus yards, 14 100-yard receiving games and 20 touchdowns in his three seasons in Denver. Sanders and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have teamed up to become one of seven receiving duos in NFL history to each record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

All five of Denver’s Pro Bowl selections were either drafted or signed by Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway during the last five years. The five players have combined for 14 Pro Bowl selections since joining the Broncos.

DENVER BRONCOS 2016 PRO BOWL SELECTIONS:

Chris Harris Jr.

Von Miller

Emmanuel Sanders

Darian Stewart

Aqib Talib