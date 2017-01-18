Broncos Punter Riley Dixon Honored With All-Rookie Selection

January 18, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Riley Dixon

DENVER (CBS4/The Sports Xchange) – Broncos punter Riley Dixon has been named to the Professional Football Writers of America’s all-rookie team.

Dixon wound up posting a net punting average of 41.3 yards for the season. That was the best average in NFL history by a rookie.

Riley Dixon (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Dixon was picked in the 2016 draft in the seventh round out of Syracuse and won out in a training camp competition with veteran Britton Colquitt at the position.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing, was named the Rookie of the Year by the PFWA.

Elliott was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, while San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who was Elliott’s teammate last season at Ohio State, was selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year in a vote.

Here is the PFWA all-rookie team:

Quarterback — Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running backs — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

Wide receivers — Sterling Shepard, New York Giants; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Tight end — Hunter Henry, San Diego Chargers

Center — Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

Guards — Joe Thuney, New England Patriots; Laremy Tunsil, Miami Dolphins

Tackles — Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans; Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Defensive line — Joey Bosa, San Diego Chargers; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars

Linebackers — Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers; Leonard Floyd, Chicago Bears; Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Cornerbacks — Vernon Hargreaves III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

Safeties — Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders; Keanu Neal, Atlanta Falcons

Place-kicker — Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Punter — Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos

Kick returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Punt returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Special teams — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

