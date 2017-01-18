Best Comedy Shows Coming To Denver In Spring 2017

By Alaina Brandenburger
Though most people don’t automatically think of Denver when they think of comedy, the city is a hot spot for comics of all types. Boasting multiple standup venues and with a reputation for hospitable audiences, Denver is a popular stop for many of the scene’s biggest names. The Mile High City has even produced some of the most well-known names in the business, including T.J. Miller, Sinbad and Louis Johnson, among many others. Thaw out from a long winter and have some laughs at one of the following comedy shows coming to Denver this spring.
Lisa Lampanelli
Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 623-0106
www.paramountdenver.com
Date: Feb. 25, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Known for her brash, in-your-face brand of humor, Lisa Lampanelli has been dubbed the “Loveable Queen of Mean.” Her stand-up is not for the faint of heart, as she is known for her honest, raw style. Lampanelli’s stage shows are packed with hilarious observations, and no topic is off limits. She is known primarily as an “insult comic,” who isn’t afraid to roast anyone or anything. Lampanelli also relays a lot of her own personal experiences into her shows, making her delightfully relatable. Tickets for the show are $39.75 and can be purchased at the Paramount Theatre box office or through the website.
Comedy Works
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 595-3637
www.comedyworks.com
Date: Mar. 16-18 at 8 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Having made a name for himself with his recent work as a writer and a performer on “Saturday Night Live,” Michael Che is quickly becoming a household name. His stand up routines provide insight into topical and sometimes controversial events in a relatable manner. Che is known for being witty and timely, and he is not afraid to make his audiences uncomfortable by tackling subject matter that may challenge their views. He delivers his material in a blunt manner, putting a personal spin on many topics. Tickets for this show are available through the Comedy Works website for $25.
Bellco Theatre
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 228-8000
www.bellcotheatre.com
Date: July 22, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 623-0106
www.paramountdenver.com
Date: May 5-6, 2017 at 8 p.m.
For nearly two decades, Kathleen Madigan has brought her personal brand of comedy to audiences all over the world. She brings her experiences to the table, covering everything from growing up in the midwest to her experiences on tour throughout the world. Madigan has a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, and she infuses universal experiences in with her own personal observations. Check out her show at the Paramount Theatre to experience first hand one of the best in the business. Tickets for the show start at $86.
Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
(303) 405-1100
www.pepsicenter.com
Date: Apr. 21, 2017 at 8 p.m.