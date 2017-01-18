Best Comedy Shows Coming To Denver In Spring 2017

By Alaina Brandenburger

Though most people don’t automatically think of Denver when they think of comedy, the city is a hot spot for comics of all types. Boasting multiple standup venues and with a reputation for hospitable audiences, Denver is a popular stop for many of the scene’s biggest names. The Mile High City has even produced some of the most well-known names in the business, including T.J. Miller, Sinbad and Louis Johnson, among many others. Thaw out from a long winter and have some laughs at one of the following comedy shows coming to Denver this spring.

Lisa Lampanelli

Paramount Theatre

1621 Glenarm Place

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 623-0106

www.paramountdenver.com

Date: Feb. 25, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Known for her brash, in-your-face brand of humor, Lisa Lampanelli has been dubbed the “Loveable Queen of Mean.” Her stand-up is not for the faint of heart, as she is known for her honest, raw style. Lampanelli’s stage shows are packed with hilarious observations, and no topic is off limits. She is known primarily as an “insult comic,” who isn’t afraid to roast anyone or anything. Lampanelli also relays a lot of her own personal experiences into her shows, making her delightfully relatable. Tickets for the show are $39.75 and can be purchased at the Paramount Theatre box office or through the website.

Michael Che

Comedy Works



Denver, CO 80202

(303) 595-3637

Date: Mar. 16-18 at 8 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Having made a name for himself with his recent work as a writer and a performer on "Saturday Night Live," Michael Che is quickly becoming a household name. His stand up routines provide insight into topical and sometimes controversial events in a relatable manner. Che is known for being witty and timely, and he is not afraid to make his audiences uncomfortable by tackling subject matter that may challenge their views. He delivers his material in a blunt manner, putting a personal spin on many topics. Tickets for this show are available through the Comedy Works website for $25.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Bellco Theatre



Denver, CO 80202

(303) 228-8000

Date: July 22, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Although this show is in the summer, it is a must-see, as it includes two of the biggest living legends in comedy. Funnymen and SNL alumni Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage for this event, which not only includes comedy, but personal stories about decades in the business, as well as video clips and musical performances. Along with his acting and comedy, Steve Martin is also a musician, and brings this to the show, which also features the Steep Canyon Rangers. Tickets start at $69.95.

Kathleen Madigan

Paramount Theatre

1621 Glenarm Place

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 623-0106

Date: May 5-6, 2017 at 8 p.m. For nearly two decades, Kathleen Madigan has brought her personal brand of comedy to audiences all over the world. She brings her experiences to the table, covering everything from growing up in the midwest to her experiences on tour throughout the world. Madigan has a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, and she infuses universal experiences in with her own personal observations. Check out her show at the Paramount Theatre to experience first hand one of the best in the business. Tickets for the show start at $86.

Gabriel Iglesias

Pepsi Center

1000 Chopper Circle

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 405-1100

Date: Apr. 21, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Known to fans as “Fluffy,” Gabriel Iglesias is one of the fastest rising comics of this era. He brings his “Fluffymania” tour to the Pepsi Center in April. The show is Iglesias’ celebration of his 20-year stand up comedy career, and he has more than enough material to fill an arena show. His humor is a mix of self deprication and nostalgia blended with a unique take on everyday life. Fluffy is personable and genuine, and he has the ability to connect with many different people in a manner that is always hysterical. Tickets start at $35.

