2 Pipe Bombs Discovered Outside Liquor Store

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people looking for aluminum cans in a garbage can found two pipe bombs in a trash can located outside of a liquor store in Longmont on Wednesday morning.

The people went inside Twin Peaks liquor store in the 900 block of South Hover Street and told the owner about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The store owner called police and officers cordoned off the area.

Officers from the Longmont Police Department and crews from Longmont Fire Department responded and called the Boulder County Bomb Squad to assist in the investigation.

Several streets around the liquor store were closed including Bent Way from Hover Street to Drycreek Drive and Drycreek from Trade Center to Nelson Road.

The Twin Peaks liquor store was closed during the investigation. Other stores in the area remained open.