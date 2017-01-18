2 People Dead In Car Pulled From Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were found dead inside a car pulled from Bear Creek.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning off Highway 74 near Kittredge. The 2015 Volkswagen was pulled from the water.

Highway 74 remained closed Wednesday morning in both directions between Evergreen and Morrison. There is no estimate on the time it may reopen.

It is unclear the time the crash occurred but the Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 the car had been there for “hours.”

The identity of the deceased was not released.