Volunteers Help Build Homes On MLK Holiday

January 17, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: AmeriCorp, Habitat For Humanity, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, MLK Jr. Day, Sheridan, South Knox Court

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– More than five dozen volunteers picked up hammers and saws on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Sixty people from the group AmeriCorp braved the snow and cold on Monday at 3782 S. Knox Court in Sheridan to dedicate the holiday to a day of service.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Representatives say the work falls in line with their business ethics.

More than 60 volunteers with AmeriCorp dedicated their time to build Habitat homes on MLK Day (credit: CBS)

More than 60 volunteers with AmeriCorp dedicated their time to build Habitat homes on MLK Day (credit: CBS)

“So we really want to respect him and the work that he’s done and how he sort of guided our organization in serving and giving back to the community,” said AmeriCorp volunteer Alex Clark.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

AmeriCorp has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for more than 12 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia