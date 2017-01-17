Volunteers Help Build Homes On MLK Holiday

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– More than five dozen volunteers picked up hammers and saws on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Sixty people from the group AmeriCorp braved the snow and cold on Monday at 3782 S. Knox Court in Sheridan to dedicate the holiday to a day of service.

Representatives say the work falls in line with their business ethics.

“So we really want to respect him and the work that he’s done and how he sort of guided our organization in serving and giving back to the community,” said AmeriCorp volunteer Alex Clark.

AmeriCorp has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for more than 12 years.