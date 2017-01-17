Trump On Approval Ratings: ‘Rigged’

NEW YORK (CBS4) – President-elect Donald Trump’s approval ratings are lower than any recent incoming president.

This is according to a CNN/ORC poll released Tuesday, which surveyed 1,000 adult Americans.

Trump’s approval rating is just 40 percent.

At the same time in their transition processes for their first terms, Barack Obama (84%), George W. Bush (61%), and Bill Clinton (67%) all had higher approval ratings.

The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

President-elect Trump responded to the poll Tuesday morning, tweeting that “the same people who did the phone election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.”

Additional questions asked indicate that Americans worry about Mr. Trump’s ability to handle the responsibilities of president.

According to the poll, 48 percent of those surveyed believe Mr. Trump will be a “very poor” or “fairly poor” president, the same number that said he’ll be “very good” or “fairly good” as president, but, by comparison, just 18 percent said Mr. Obama would be a “very poor” or “fairly poor” president in January 2009.

Additionally, 53 percent said that Mr. Trump’s actions since Election Day have made them less confident in his ability to govern.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.