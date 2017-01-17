Special Needs Children Get Special Treat At Stock Show

January 17, 2017 3:14 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – There was a unique rodeo experience at the National Western Stock Show on Tuesday.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls paired up with special needs children for the Exceptional Rodeo. The children got their own cowboy hats, shirts and rope.

The pros then helped the children learn real rodeo events.

“Everybody loves a cowboy and these kids are no exception; and to have that one-on-one time with their cowboy heroes … it makes memories for a lifetime,” said Ruth Dismuke-Blakely, Executive Direrctor of PRCA Exceptional Rodeo.

Colorado State University helped put on the event.

