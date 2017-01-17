Rockies, Alexi Amarista Agree To 1-Year Deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with utility player Alexi Amarista.

Amarista hit .257 with 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases last season for the San Diego Padres. He played all over the field, too, seeing time at second base, shortstop, outfield, third base and even recording an out as a pitcher.

The 27-year-old Amarista is another versatile piece for the Rockies as he reunites with new Rockies manager Bud Black.

Amarista is a career .230 hitter over six seasons with the Padres and the Los Angeles Angels, who signed him as an amateur free agent in 2007.

The Rockies also recently signed 36-year-old veteran outfielder Chris Denorfia to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp in spring training.

