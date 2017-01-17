Residents Opposed To Dinosaur Ridge Rezoning Burst Into Song

By Tom Mustin

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Angry residents burst into song at the Jefferson County Justice Center on Tuesday.

“This land is your land, this dinosaur land. It’s not a car land, or a big hotel land,” sang Judy Denison.

On Tuesday county commissioners debated a controversial plan to rezone several acres of historic land near Dinosaur Ridge for car dealerships, a hotel and a gas station.

“All that space being ground up into asphalt? That is so bad,” resident Judy King told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Dinosaur Ridge is located near West Alameda Avenue and C-470. The visitors center features fossils and dinosaur prints from millions of years ago and has become a popular tourist location.

“To take this mountain and turn it into a car lot is an absolutely outrageous thing to do. Nothing could be worse,” said Bill Eikenberry.

Boy Scout Ryan Von Kaenel, 12, was one of more than 100 speakers who spoke out against the plan.

“I grew up here, and I went to Dinosaur Ridge a lot and I appreciate the amazing view of the valley and the hogback, and building on it would completely ruin that basically,” he told Mustin.

The area has been zoned for commercial development for 10 years, but would need to be changed to allow dealerships.

Sean Maley with CRL Associates says the new plan would add jobs to the area. He also says builders have gone above and beyond all standards for lighting, signage and noise.

“We’re trying our best to limit this property and make it as responsible and as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” said Maley.

That’s something residents like Von Kaenel are not buying.

“It would really not be a good choice to completely ruin that landscape.”

