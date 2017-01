DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say one person is in custody and officers were searching for another in the downtown area Tuesday night.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident.

Officers lost the other suspect in the area of 18th and California streets sometime after 9 p.m.

Police believed the suspect on the loose could have been armed.

No other information has been released but police gave an “all clear” at approximately 10 p.m.