Latest Forecast: Sunshine Returns Today, Expect A Lot Of Melting Snow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for 2-6 inches of heavy, wet snow on Monday has moved far enough away from Colorado to lose it’s grip on our weather. So plan on sunshine and warmer temperatures until the next system arrives Friday.

Temperatures will reach near 50° in Denver on Tuesday followed by mid 50s on Wednesday and then upper 50s to around 60° on Thursday. Mountain areas will be in the 20s and 30s. Remember to apply plenty of sunscreen if you’re skiing or spending an extended period of time outdoors.

The first of two cold front we’re tracking will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Scattered snow showers will be found in the mountains on Friday and we also have a slight chance for snow (flurries) in Denver.

Cool and sunny weather will settle in for the weekend before a second cold front arrives early next week. This front is stronger and will likely bring accumulating snowfall back to the metro area possibly on Monday but more likely on Tuesday (January 24).

