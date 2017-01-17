Johnston Kicks Off Campaign With Pledge Of Debt-Free College

January 17, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: John Hickenlooper, Mike Johnston

DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Former State Sen. Mike Johnston is kicking off his quest for the Democratic party’s gubernatorial nomination by promising to provide two years of debt-free college to Coloradans who volunteer for the state.

Johnston is a former high school principal and Obama education advisor. He’s one of many Democrats expected to run for governor in 2018. Current Gov. John Hickenlooper is termed out and cannot run again.

Johnston on Tuesday said the debt-free college or job training would be available to those who perform “meaningful service” to Colorado.

“The Lifetime Opportunity Promise will also provide the support to help people navigate the uncertain waters of a shifting economy so they can identify the skills they need for the jobs they want in the industries that they choose,” said Johnston.

Denver businessman Noel Ginsburg has already said he is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Rep. Ed Perlmutter are other Democrats who may run. Many Republican politicians are also expected to compete for their party’s gubernatorial nomination.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia