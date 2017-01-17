Guns Already A Hot Topic Early In Colorado’s Legislative Session

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – Only a few days into the legislative session and already lawmakers are talking about guns.

The latest bill addresses firearms in schools.

“The people who don’t want guns on campus, I think it’s very important that we understand that under current law we have that,” said Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker.

He says his bill isn’t about whether teachers should be armed but how much training those who already are armed should have.

“My bill just simply asks the question, ‘How much training should be required?'”

Holbert says right now schools can hire private security guards — which in some rural districts are teachers — with concealed carry permits but their training, he says, may be minimal.

“The concealed carry training in state statute says that it cannot be 100 percent provided online, so 99 percent can be provided online and the other 1 (percent) in person?”

Holbert’s bill would allow school districts to work with sheriff’s departments to develop their own training protocols for teachers or staff who want to carry but aren’t private security guards.

“So the sheriff would design the program and the school district — the school board — in all 178 districts would have the authority to say yes or no. If they don’t want to participate in this training program, they don’t have to.”

The bill will likely encounter some resistance in the democratically controlled House but at least one Democrat is open to it.

“If a school district believes that they need additional security I think that it would be a good idea for them to work with their local county sheriff on training,” said Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton.

The Democratic leadership in the House has not taken a position on the bill yet.

A separate bill would allow any teacher with a concealed carry permit to have a gun. That bill has already been assigned to the so-called “kill committee” in the House.

