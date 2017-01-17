Family Of Denver Woman Killed In Mexico Says She Was Trampled

DENVER (CBS4) – The family of a teenager killed at the scene of a nightclub shooting in Mexico is waiting to get her body home to Denver for a proper burial.

Alejandra Villanueva was one of the victims trampled early Monday morning when the shooting began at a nightclub in Playa del Carmen near Cancun. Villanueva was at the club for an electronic music festival.

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured and police are still searching for the gunman.

Lydia Villanueva, the victim’s sister, told CBS4 her sister had a “good future and wanted big things.”

“This is the worst feeling ever to know my younger sister is never coming back, I (am) never going to see her again,” Lydia Villanueva said. “It’s a horrible feeling.”

Mexican officials have reportedly ruled out terrorism in the shooting.

Alejandra’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.