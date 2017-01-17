Family Of Denver Woman Killed In Mexico Says She Was Trampled

January 17, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Mexico, Playa del Carmen, Alejandra Villanueva

DENVER (CBS4) – The family of a teenager killed at the scene of a nightclub shooting in Mexico is waiting to get her body home to Denver for a proper burial.

Alejandra Villanueva was one of the victims trampled early Monday morning when the shooting began at a nightclub in Playa del Carmen near Cancun. Villanueva was at the club for an electronic music festival.

Alejandra Villanueva (credit: CBS)

Alejandra Villanueva (credit: CBS)

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured and police are still searching for the gunman.

Lydia Villanueva, the victim’s sister, told CBS4 her sister had a “good future and wanted big things.”

“This is the worst feeling ever to know my younger sister is never coming back, I (am) never going to see her again,” Lydia Villanueva said. “It’s a horrible feeling.”

Alejandra Villanueva (credit: GoFundMe.com)

Alejandra Villanueva (credit: CBS)

Mexican officials have reportedly ruled out terrorism in the shooting.

Alejandra’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia