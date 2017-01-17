Dinosaur Ridge Rezoning Debate Continues In Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Board of Jefferson County Commissioners could decide whether Dinosaur Ridge will be rezoned on Tuesday morning. Opponents to the plan are fighting to try to keep car dealerships from moving into the area.

The land currently under question has been home to the visitor center at Dinosaur Ridge for years.

One hundred people signed up to speak at the meeting on Tuesday morning.

The piece of land is currently zoned for commercial building. According to Greg Stevinson, that means the property could see industrial, manufacturing or even a shopping center development tomorrow.

“Any idea that this is pristine and needs to be preserved, that horse left the barn quite some time ago,” he said.

Stevinson is one of three developers now asking that the area be rezoned for what he believes is better use.

“We thought ‘Let’s try and find something that’s easier to manage the impacts’ and we came up with the automobile use,” Stevinson said.

He says approval of their proposal would mean less traffic and lighting restrictions.

Linnea Hauser with the Save Dino Ridge group says despite those claims, any development would jeopardize the future of the historic site.

“We are opposed particularly to car dealerships because that could be the worst possible thing to happen to this land from an economic standpoint, from an environmental standpoint, a people standpoint, from the visual standpoint. There’s no win in car dealerships other than to the developer,” Hauser said.

After nearly a year Jefferson County commissioners are set to hear the issue at the hearing at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse.