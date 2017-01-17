Darian Stewart Named To 2017 Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos safety Darian Stewart will head to his first Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Stewart will replace Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Stewart is the fourth Broncos player to be named to the 2017 Pro Bowl, joining linebacker Von Miller, and cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib.

As part of the league’s top-ranked pass defense (185.8ypg), Stewart finished the season with a career-high three interceptions, 68 tackles, and six passes defended, along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after recording three takeaways in the Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.