2 Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Taken Into Custody

January 17, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Broomfield, Catalytic Converter Thefts, Catalytic Converters, Diedre Crawford, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Joshua Medley, Loveland

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people suspected of stealing more than 100 catalytic converters along the Front Range have been taken into custody.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, Joshua Medley, 28; and Diedre Crawford, 26; are accused of stealing catalytic converters between September and December 2016.

Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

“Catalytic converters are components in a vehicle’s exhaust system that help reduce carbon emissions. Thieves often target these components in order to harvest various metals for scrap resale,” police said in a statement.

According to police, a citizen in Aurora caught Medley in the act of cutting a catalytic converter of a vehicle and chased him away.

“In late December … officers located two suspect vehicles at a residence in Broomfield and subsequently identified Medley and Crawford as the primary suspects in this crime series,” police said.

Search warrants were served at the couple’s home and more evidence was found linking the two to the thefts.

Medley and Crawford were arrested on January 6.

Police in Fort Collins are working with other jurisdictions in search of more victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia