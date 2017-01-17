2 Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Taken Into Custody

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people suspected of stealing more than 100 catalytic converters along the Front Range have been taken into custody.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, Joshua Medley, 28; and Diedre Crawford, 26; are accused of stealing catalytic converters between September and December 2016.

“Catalytic converters are components in a vehicle’s exhaust system that help reduce carbon emissions. Thieves often target these components in order to harvest various metals for scrap resale,” police said in a statement.

According to police, a citizen in Aurora caught Medley in the act of cutting a catalytic converter of a vehicle and chased him away.

“In late December … officers located two suspect vehicles at a residence in Broomfield and subsequently identified Medley and Crawford as the primary suspects in this crime series,” police said.

Search warrants were served at the couple’s home and more evidence was found linking the two to the thefts.

Medley and Crawford were arrested on January 6.

Police in Fort Collins are working with other jurisdictions in search of more victims.