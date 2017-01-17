Burn Survivor Pays It Forward At University Of Colorado Hospital

January 17, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Hearts of all Ages, Laura Madsen, Shannon Kelley, UCH, University of Colorado Hospital

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Ten years ago, a Colorado woman was burned on nearly 90 percent of her body. She was an oil well pumper working a natural gas well in Wyoming in 2007, when it malfunctioned and ignited. Today, she is an inspiration, helping other burn survivors recover.

“They told my family I had a 10 percent chance of survival,” said Shannon Kelley.

Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

But Kelley defied the odds. She has a horse ranch with her husband in Leader and tackles CrossFit three times a week even after the natural gas well malfunction set both a building and Kelley on fire.

“I was 87 percent third and fourth degree burns, so from my ankles to my forehead,” Kelley explained to CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

CBS4's Kathy Walsh interviews Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

At the University of Colorado Hospital, Kelley spent seven months in a medically-induced coma, three-and-a-half in rehabilitation and has had 61 surgeries, so far. For most people that would add up to misery.

Walsh asked “Shannon, do you ever say ‘Why me?'”

Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

Kelley laughed, “No. I did once and it sounded ridiculous, so I never did it again.”

Kelley lost much of her hands, but none of her heart. She volunteers at UCH, the place she says put her back together. She’s in a support group and helps one on one.

“I had a burn survivor that visited me in the hospital and it made a huge difference in my recovery,” said Kelley.

Shannon Kelley with Laura Madsen, Burn Outreach Coordinator at UCH. (credit: CBS)

Shannon Kelley with Laura Madsen, Burn Outreach Coordinator at UCH. (credit: CBS)

“Shannon is able to provide a sense of hope that no one else like her can provide,” added Laura Madsen, Burn Outreach Coordinator at UCH.

“It’s like I’m here for a reason, put it to good use, don’t let it be wasted,” said Kelley.

Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

Shannon Kelley (credit: CBS)

Paying it forward is now part of Kelley. She doesn’t dwell on what she lost.

“I still have my bad days. I just get a gallon of ice cream and I’m good the next day, you know,” she said with a laugh.

Kelley is grateful for what she has left.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, she will speak at a fundraiser called Hearts of All Ages.

The event is honoring the ACS Level II Trauma Center and the region’s only ABA verified Burn Center at UCH.

LINK: Hearts of All Ages Tickets

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia