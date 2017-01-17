Burn Survivor Pays It Forward At University Of Colorado Hospital

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Ten years ago, a Colorado woman was burned on nearly 90 percent of her body. She was an oil well pumper working a natural gas well in Wyoming in 2007, when it malfunctioned and ignited. Today, she is an inspiration, helping other burn survivors recover.

“They told my family I had a 10 percent chance of survival,” said Shannon Kelley.

But Kelley defied the odds. She has a horse ranch with her husband in Leader and tackles CrossFit three times a week even after the natural gas well malfunction set both a building and Kelley on fire.

“I was 87 percent third and fourth degree burns, so from my ankles to my forehead,” Kelley explained to CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

At the University of Colorado Hospital, Kelley spent seven months in a medically-induced coma, three-and-a-half in rehabilitation and has had 61 surgeries, so far. For most people that would add up to misery.

Walsh asked “Shannon, do you ever say ‘Why me?'”

Kelley laughed, “No. I did once and it sounded ridiculous, so I never did it again.”

Kelley lost much of her hands, but none of her heart. She volunteers at UCH, the place she says put her back together. She’s in a support group and helps one on one.

“I had a burn survivor that visited me in the hospital and it made a huge difference in my recovery,” said Kelley.

“Shannon is able to provide a sense of hope that no one else like her can provide,” added Laura Madsen, Burn Outreach Coordinator at UCH.

“It’s like I’m here for a reason, put it to good use, don’t let it be wasted,” said Kelley.

Paying it forward is now part of Kelley. She doesn’t dwell on what she lost.

“I still have my bad days. I just get a gallon of ice cream and I’m good the next day, you know,” she said with a laugh.

Kelley is grateful for what she has left.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, she will speak at a fundraiser called Hearts of All Ages.

The event is honoring the ACS Level II Trauma Center and the region’s only ABA verified Burn Center at UCH.

